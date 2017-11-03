PM Roundup: Caroline Wozniacki, Update On NCAA Corruption Case, UFC 217 Odds And Picks

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is so ready for the weekend. It seriously can’t even, you guys.

That’s an enormous rock: As posted on TBL earlier today, Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee are engaged and the ring he got her is insane:

Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate❤️💍 @Dlee042 pic.twitter.com/TwDPJjoabA — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) November 3, 2017

That thing probably cost more than that GDP of Liberia.

Indictments coming in NCAA corruption case: Things have been quiet on the NCAA basketball corruption case front, but Yahoo!’s Dan Wetzel is reporting that indictments are expected next week for all 10 men involved in the case.

St-Pierre vs. Bisping is finally here: UFC 217 is this weekend, as Georges St-Pierre makes his long-awaited return to the octagon in a middleweight title bout with champ Michael Bisping. Here’s a preview of the action which will include a total of three title fights.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead: College Football Whip Around: Top Games for Week 10; Lonzo Ball First Top-5 Pick Since 1992 to Go Scoreless in 28 Minutes; Any Ezekiel Elliott Suspension Should Not Apply to the Postseason, Even Though NFL Claims It Will; Savannah Chrisley Rips Ex Luke Kennard: ‘I Dodged A Bullet’.

Around the Sports Internet: So I guess Ezekiel Elliott can play now? This whole thing is confusing; The Breeders’ Cup Classic is Saturday at Del Mar Racetrack; No surprise: Conor McGregor is on the cover of EA’s UFC 3 video game; Pierre Garcon is done for the year, adjust your fantasy rosters accordingly.

Song of the Day: