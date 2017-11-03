Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft, and Bob McNair Will Be Deposed as Part of Colin Kaepernick Collusion Case

Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft, and Bob McNair will be deposed and be asked to turn over cell phone records and e-mails in regard to Colin Kaepernick’s collusion claim against the NFL, according to Adam Schefter. There will be other owners as well, but these three being among the early names involved is no surprise. All three donated to Donald Trump. Kraft, his head coach Bill Belichick, and star Tom Brady have all been linked to Trump. Jones has been the leading proponent of putting a mandate that players stand for the anthem, and has been the most vocal on it affecting the NFL’s business interests. McNair was just in the news last week for comments that were reported from a recent owner’s meeting.

Jones and Kraft are also among the most influential owners, and Jones has been known to throw his weight around, including recently on trying to inject himself into Roger Goodell’s contract status. Kaepernick would need to find actual evidence that multiple owners, or an owner in the league office talked about not signing him over business and public relations concerns. It wouldn’t be 100% surprising if such a conversation happened, but the smoking gun will be hard to come by.