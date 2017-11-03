Larry Nance Jr. Breaks Thumb On Left Hand In Huge Blow To The Lakers

Larry Nance Jr. has been fantastic for the Los Angeles Lakers this season after moving into the starting lineup. Unfortunately, his coming out party was rudely interrupted Thursday night as the team has announced he broke the thumb in his left hand against the Portland Trail Blazers.

X-ray’s were positive for a fracture of the 1st metacarpal on the left hand of Larry Nance, Jr. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 3, 2017

Larry Nance Jr. broke his thumb on his left hand, the x-rays showed. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) November 3, 2017

So far this season, Nance is averaging career-highs in points (11.1), rebounds (7.9) and minutes (23.7) per game, while also setting new marks in field goal percentage (60.4) and PER (19.52). The 24-year-old has formed great chemistry with rookie point guard Lonzo Ball and is an absolute dunking machine.