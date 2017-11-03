Savannah Chrisley Rips Ex Luke Kennard: 'I Dodged A Bullet'

Savannah Chrisley has ripped her former boyfriend, Detroit Pistons rookie shooting guard Luke Kennard. The reality star claims she “dodged a bullet” when the pair’s relationship ended this summer.
Here’s what Chrisley had to say about the split:
“I’m great today. You live and you learn. I’ve learned a lot of things that I don’t want and that’s what relationships are for. You date people to figure out what you want and don’t want.”
She also added, “Thankfully, I dodged a bullet on the last one!”
Apparently the 20-year-old had a rough time immediately after the breakup, but feels like the 21-year-old Kennard was not the guy for her. Kennard has played in four games this season and is averaging 4.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 13.3 minutes per game.
Chrisley was named Miss Tennessee Teen USA in 2015 and was previously linked to Chandler Parsons.
Ms. Chrisley is super active on social media and a sampling of her Instagram presence is below.
