Washington State Police Seeking Felony Charge for USC Player Who Pancaked Field-Storming Fan

Washington State University police are asking for felony charges to be brought against USC defensive lineman Liam Jimmons for an altercation after the Cougars’ victory in September.

Welp, video emerges of a USC player delivering huge hit on #Wazzu fan rushing field at Martin (David Smith/Facebook) #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/dspWmbrcyk — COUGFANcom (@COUGFANcom) October 2, 2017

Jimmons knocked down a fan as students stormed the field after the game. KXLY reports the blow resulted in significant injury.

The WSU student that got hit has been to the hospital twice for a concussion suffered from the alleged assault. Because of the seriousness of the injury, WSU police want Jimmons to be charged with felony second degree assault. The case has been turned over to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision. Jimmons has appeared in five games for USC this season.

Trojan coach Clay Helton said after the incident that internal discipline had been taken.