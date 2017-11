Butch Jones will coach 3-5 Tennessee against Southern Mississippi tonight. Jones’ future in Knoxville looks murkier than ever and the sentiment that he should already be gone is growing. The #FireButch signs are trending and showing up in unexpected places — like the Western Kentucky-Vanderbilt game.

Wanting Jones gone for his lackluster run is one thing. But this sign-maker probably stepped over the line with this historically inaccurate messaging.