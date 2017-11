The LSU Tigers lost to Alabama 24-10 Saturday night but the indignities didn’t end there. CBS broadcaster Gary Danielson claimed LSU quarterback Danny Etling did something untoward on the field during a possession.

Enjoy:

Yep. Apparently all of America got to see Etling relieve himself on the field. Lucky us!

According to resident LSU expert Michael Shamburger, that’s what Etling and LSU’s offense did all night in Tuscaloosa.