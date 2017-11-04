Lane Kiffin Jokes About the Spread, Being Bad at Math After Taking a Questionable Last-Minute Safety

Florida Atlantic beat Marshall on Friday, 30-25. With a 7-point lead and the ball with 2:12 remaining in the 4th quarter FAU needed just one more first down to run out the clock. Instead they decided to kneel, took a safety and then kicked off with a 5-point lead.

After the game Lane Kiffin tweeted about not covering the spread.

This is not something people want to hear.

FAU spokesperson says Lane Kiffin was joking when he tweeted "Didn’t want to cover" after taking an intentional safety that impacted spread. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) November 4, 2017

Kiffin also blamed math. Via the Sun Sentinel:

“We were off on our chart upstairs by like 12 or 14 seconds,” Kiffin said. “From upstairs we were being told three knees and it’s over. I kept saying, `Guys I ain’t really good at math but that ain’t looking like it’s going to be over.”’

And as for the quarterback?

“I’m not going to get into too much,” quarterback Jason Driskel said. “They have binders full of information on what to do, when to do it against who you’re playing. I try not to get into that so much because it’s not my job to decide what to do. They told me to go out there and take a knee and I went out there and took the best knee I could.”

After watching the video, you can’t argue that Driskel took some pretty impressive knees. The one thing you can argue is how good Kiffin is at math. Would FAU rather have a coach who can’t manage a clock or one who makes decisions based on the spread?