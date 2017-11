LeBron James had an all-time performance on Friday night in Washington. Lebron had 57 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks in a 130-122 win over the Wizards. He also threw a behind-the-back pass to a referee. It was that kind of night.

Great job by the ref catching the ball too. Anyway, here are the less impressive highlights.