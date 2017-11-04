North Carolina State's Dave Doeren Wants to Know Why Clemson Had a Laptop on the Sidelines

North Carolina State came up short at home against Clemson, 38-31. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren led off his press conference by critiquing the officials and asking questions about a laptop on Clemson’s sideline.

#NCState‘s Dave Doeren on officiating: “I wish it was better.”

Also, wants Clemson’s use of laptop on sideline investigated.

Illegal??#wralpic.twitter.com/HdOR8nqmFA — Marilyn Payne (@marilyn_payne) November 4, 2017

We’ve yet to see photographic evidence of the laptop in question on social media.

Dabo Swinney said he didn’t know anything about it.

Dabo responds to N.C. State allegation of laptop on sidelines pic.twitter.com/T5dXaYamJ1 — Bart Boatwright (@bartboat) November 5, 2017

Clemson SID Tom Bourett said if there was a laptop, it belonged to a member of the school’s social media team.

Laptop-gate? It may be a thing.

[Greeneville News]