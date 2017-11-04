NCAAF USA Today Sports

North Carolina State's Dave Doeren Wants to Know Why Clemson Had a Laptop on the Sidelines

North Carolina State came up short at home against Clemson, 38-31. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren led off his press conference by critiquing the officials and asking questions about a laptop on Clemson’s sideline.

We’ve yet to see photographic evidence of the laptop in question on social media.

Dabo Swinney said he didn’t know anything about it.

Clemson SID Tom Bourett said if there was a laptop, it belonged to a member of the school’s social media team.

Laptop-gate? It may be a thing.

[Greeneville News]

