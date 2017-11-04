VIDEO: Angry N.C. State Fans Throw Things and Spit at Officials After Clemson Loss

NC State fans throwing objects and spitting on refs leaving the field. #fansnothappy#accpic.twitter.com/NZw7I5L7bu — billy weaver (@billyweaver14) November 4, 2017

Things turned ugly following the end of the North Carolina State-Clemson game. Wolfpack fans, apparently sharing the opinion of coach Dave Doeren, were displeased with the officiating. They chose to express this by booing, which is fine. A select few opted to throw things at the exiting officials, which isn’t. And an even smaller portion actually spit at the ACC crew, which one simply can’t do.