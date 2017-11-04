USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Angry N.C. State Fans Throw Things and Spit at Officials After Clemson Loss

Things turned ugly following the end of the North Carolina State-Clemson game. Wolfpack fans, apparently sharing the opinion of coach Dave Doeren, were displeased with the officiating. They chose to express this by booing, which is fine. A select few opted to throw things at the exiting officials, which isn’t. And an even smaller portion actually spit at the ACC crew, which one simply can’t do.

