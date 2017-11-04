NCAAF USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Ray-Ray McCloud Made All the Moves During Electric Punt Return TD

North Carolina State elected to kick to Clemson’s Ray-Ray McCloud. It was a poor choice. McCloud eluded defenders with a wide array of moves and elite speed during a 77-yard punt return.

Classic case of outkicking one’s coverage.

