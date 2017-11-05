A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey Both Ejected After Green Took Down Ramsey, Threw Punches

A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey have been matched up in a star showdown, and both have now been ejected from the game right before halftime. Ramsey did something to infuriate Green, and Green absolutely lost his mind, grabbed Ramsey around the neck with both hands, pulled him down to the ground and started throwing punches.

Green got ejected, rightfully, and could be facing further punishment from the NFL. It’s not clear what Ramsey did to merit outright disqualification at this time, other than being on the wrong end of a takedown.