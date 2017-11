Shortly after Jay Ajayi scurried for a 46-yard touchdown in his Eagles debut, his former Dolphins teammate Jarvis Landry had this to say:

Given that there was a sentiment that Adam Gase wanted to send a message to the Dolphins locker room with this trade, and also given that Landry’s name was in trade rumors before he was ultimately not moved out of Miami, it’s a situation worth monitoring right now to see how the Dolphins locker room responds to this move.