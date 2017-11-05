John Lynch Tried to Shoot His Shot, Trade for Tom Brady

The 49ers consummated a bombshell trade with the Patriots for Jimmy Garoppolo this week. As Jay Glazer explained on Fox’s NFL pregame show, 49ers John Lynch had been in pursuit of the QB for awhile; when Bill Belichick told him no the first time, Lynch inquired if that emphatic unavailability mighttttt mean that Tom Brady could be pried away:

John Lynch is a legend for trying to trade for Tom Brady 😂 (via @JayGlazer) https://t.co/sggaVkeLOx — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2017

Note that Lynch and Glazer were Fox colleagues for years, so while this exchange was probably never gonna wind up with Brady in the Bay Area, Lynch did shoot his shot.

