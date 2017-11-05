Leonard Fournette INACTIVE for Violating Team Rule

Leonard Fournette has been deactivated for today’s Jags game against the Bengals, for a violation of team rules. The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport. And now begins the hunt to find out what Fournette could have done to make Doug Marrone suspend his star rookie running back.

Chris Ivory will get the start for the Jags in Fournette’s absence.

UPDATE: Doesn’t seem like the most serious infraction?

Amongst the reasons Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette is out today is that he missed the team photo earlier this week, sources confirmed to ESPN. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 5, 2017

UPDATE II: Jay Glazer said on Fox’s pregame show that Fournette also missed a workout and treatment on his ankle injury.