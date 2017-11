There’s dirty play, there are cheap shots, and then there is going out of your way to take a diving shot at someone’s knees.

Observe.

Forest Hills Central, the school that made the dirty play, doesn’t have a roster posted on its website. Some Twitter searching indicates the victim of this play is Chuckie Anthony of Mona Shores High School, a prospect of note in Michigan. Forest Hills won the game, and Anthony reportedly suffered a torn MCL on the play.

This is crazy to see happen. Keep Mona Shores, Chuckie Anthony in your prayers. He tore his MCL. https://t.co/VoQBzo8pH2 — The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) November 5, 2017

Don’t do this.