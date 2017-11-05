New York Giants Have Quit on Ben McAdoo, Getting Trucked at Home by the Rams

If you want to see what it looks like to see an NFL team quit halfway through the season, look no further than the New York Giants.
Coming off a bye week, the Giants have laid a massive egg at home in the first half vs the Rams, fumbling twice and looking indifferent defensively. The Rams lead 24-7, but it’s much worse than that.
It started mid-week with the Giants injury report being full. They just had a bye week, in which you’re supposed to get healthy. Then, their best cornerback, Janoris Jenkins, was suspended by coach Ben McAdoo.
Now, the Rams bloodbath: It’s 3rd and 33 for the Rams … and this happened
That’s embarrassing.
Later, here’s Sammy Watkins wide open for a 67-yard TD
Comments