TY Hilton Scores Improbable 80-Yard TD After Leaping Over Kareem Jackson, Never Getting Touched Down

T.Y. Hilton scored on an 80-yard touchdown catch, but it wasn’t your typical 80-yard touchdown, you know, if there was such a thing. Hilton caught a short drag route and raced down the sideline. At about the Texans’ 30-yard line, Kareem Jackson came over to force him out, slipped down, and Hilton leaped head first over his arm. But there was no touch, and no whistle sounded.

So Hilton got up with an escort and raced the rest of the way into the end zone.

Meanwhile, Tom Savage has now accounted for zero points this NFL season through five quarters.

