The Chiefs got one final play near mid-field. Hail Mary Time. Dallas put the defense back, and instead Alex Smith threw a short crossing route to Tyreek Hill while blockers out in front of him, and Hill proceeded to do what he does. Showing off his punt return skills, he weaved through the lanes, set up blocks, and found a cutback to get into the end zone with no time on the clock.

Stunner in Dallas as the Cowboys had held the Chiefs to 3 points before that play.