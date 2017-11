Cam Newton was asked about Devin Funchess (, who was elevated to the Panthers’ no. 1 receiver after the team trade Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo. After Newton gushed about some of the quiet yards Funchess picks up for the team, he finished the answer, “Yeah, we just lost a great player, but nevertheless the Titanic still has to go.”

Carolina fans are surely hoping that metaphor does not manifest on the field.