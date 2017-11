Not good on so many levels. Via @barstoolmiami A post shared by TheBigLead (@thebiglead) on Nov 5, 2017 at 8:03am PST

A fan ejected from Saturday’s Miami win over Virginia tech appeared to be intoxicated. As she was being carried out by a group of officers, she appeared to slap at one, who turned around and punched her in the face. A warning that this video contains graphic a violence.

[H/T Barstool Miami]