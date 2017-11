The Saints and the Bucs got in a little bit of a scuffle today. In the midst of it, Jameis Winston (who left the game with a shoulder injury) flicked Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore in the back of the head. As Lattimore was responding to it, Mike Evans came running over and trucked him in defense of Winston.

Somehow, Evans wasn’t ejected! The chippiness will be worth monitoring for the duration of the contest.