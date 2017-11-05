WATCH: Three Ejected After Cardinals And 49ers Brawl Following Cheap Shot

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers were trying desperately to give me a reason to watch their game Sunday afternoon and, to their credit, they did so.

After 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard scrambled for a few yards and slid, Arizona safety Antoine Bethea hit Beathard in the head with his shoulder. Obviously the 49ers took exception to that hit and a brawl ensued, during which punches were thrown.

Check it out:

San Francisco’s Carlos Hyde was ejected, along with Arizona’s Haason Reddick and Frostee Rucker. But hey, at least something notable happened in this game.