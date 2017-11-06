Bill O'Brien, Who Just Added Matt McGloin and T.J. Yates, Noted that Colin Kaepernick "hasn't played in a while"

Bill O'Brien acknowledged that the team had discussed Colin Kaepernick but that they were staying with the quarterbacks they have for now. Tom Savage, who has accounted for one offensive score in 6 quarters of being the starter this year, and who threw his first career TD Sunday, will remain the starter. The Texans have now lost to both the Jaguars and Colts at home in games started by Savage this year. They have scored 21 points in Savage’s two starts (7 coming from Watson off the bench and another 7 via defensive TD), and averaged 34.7 points in the six games Watson started.

O’Brien also said this:

Bill O'Brien: 'Colin Kaepernick is a good football player, hasn't played in a while. These things are going to continue to be discussed' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 6, 2017

Yes, it’s true. Kaepernick hasn’t played in a while. It’s a mystery as to why.

Though, if lack of playing time is a concern, it should be noted that Matt McGloin and T.J. Yates have combined to throw 15 passes (all by McGloin) since the start of the 2016 season. They also haven’t played in awhile

Here are the career stats for the current poo-poo platter of Texans quarterbacks: 18 games started (6-12), 375 of 653 (57.4%), 4,271 yards (6.5 YPA), 18 TD, 20 INT.

There’s a pretty good argument that the worst one is starting, since he’s thrown one touchdown pass in four starts, even though he’s played more recently than the other two, and Kaepernick.