Carmelo Anthony Ejected After Ridiculous Flagrant 2 Call

Carmelo Anthony was ejected from the Oklahoma City Thunder’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday night. Anthony was called for a Flagrant 2 foul after driving into the lane and hitting Jusuf Nurkic with an elbow. He clearly didn’t agree with the call, and I’m with him.

You be the judge:

While there is clearly contact between Anthony’s elbow and Nurkic’s face, I’m not sure how you call that a Flagrant 2 and eject a guy for that play. It was a ridiculous call.

Portland went on to win 103-99.