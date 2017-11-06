Deion Sanders Did Not Appreciate Tony Romo's Jab About His Poor Tackling

Golden boy broadcaster Tony Romo ran into his first mini-perhaps-contrived controversy yesterday after invoking Deion Sanders’ name during the Kansas City Chiefs-Dallas Cowboys game.

After Marcus Peters missed a tackle, Romo said the vaunted corner “makes Deion Sanders look good at tackling sometimes.”

Sanders, of course, wasn’t entirely willing to initiate contact during his Hall of Fame career. But if you think Prime Time was going to let such a thing pass, you don’t understand the dynamics of saying-stuff-on-television.

“Tony, I tried my best to take the high road but I don’t know the address to the high road,” Sanders replied on NFL Network’s GameDay Prime. “So I got to come at you, man. Ten years as a starter, you’re 2-4 in the playoffs. You ain’t won nothing. I tried to bury the hatchet. Both of us work for CBS, I went and shook your hand, said, ‘Tony, you’re doing a great job this year.’ I thought that would be it. But nevertheless you keep on showing at me. Tony, what’s going on, man. I got a gold jacket that I didn’t buy. Dak says hi. And bye. Tony, leave me alone, man. I got a lot of ammunition, man. How many interceptions? Nineteen in 2012? Come on, man.”

This seemed in good humor. But then again, Seinfeld teaches us there’s some truth behind every joke.