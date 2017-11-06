PM Roundup: Gal Gadot, Jameis Winston Shut Down By Bucs, Florida State Suspends Entire Greek System

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, catching you up on the day that happened while you were “working.”

Gal and the gang: Gal Gadot and the cast of “Justice League” were out promoting the movie. I legitimately can’t tell whether it’ll be good or not, but I’ll probably see it because…well, Gal is in it.

Jameis to sit: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to shut Jameis Winston down for a few weeks to rest his injured shoulder. Adjust your fantasy lineups as needed.

Florida State suspends entire Greek system: Following the death of a Pi Kappa Phi pledge and the arrest of the Phi Delta Theta member for selling cocaine, Florida State president John Thrasher has suspended the school’s entire Greek system indefinitely. So all fraternities and sororities on campus have been suspended and can no longer hold events or meetings. That’s a big move by Thrasher.

Please take a moment to appreciate the cardboard sign that says "cash only" at Lonzo Ball's Big Baller Brand booth at #complexcon pic.twitter.com/Peir6EGHEq — woke thanksgivingr🦃 (@brandonwenerd) November 6, 2017

