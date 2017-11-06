MLB USA Today Sports

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton Share First Wedding Photo

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton Share First Wedding Photo

MLB

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton Share First Wedding Photo

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have shared the first photo from their wedding in Italy on their respective Instagram accounts. We eagerly await more pictures from what was surely a joyous shindig.

I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical! ❤️❤️❤️ (📸 @ktmerry )

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

, , MLB

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home