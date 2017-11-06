Justin Verlander and Kate Upton Share First Wedding Photo

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have shared the first photo from their wedding in Italy on their respective Instagram accounts. We eagerly await more pictures from what was surely a joyous shindig.
