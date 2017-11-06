Lamar Odom collapsed at a nightclub on Sunday. The person who took video of Odom being helped back up told TMZ that Odom had been drinking for several hours. Here’s the spin from Odom’s camp. Via TMZ:

Lamar’s rep says he collapsed due to dehydration after an intense workout earlier in the day without the necessary fluids in his system. They also said it was very hot in the club, while adding … he’s “doing great.”

It has been two years since Odom overdosed at a Nevada brothel. Odom was in rehab last winter and checked out in January.