Kyrie Irving scored 35 points against Atlanta, the Celtics won their ninth straight game, the Cavs stink so far this season, and LeBron is sending out Arthur memes from his Instagram page:

Mood… A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

The impeccable source knowyourmeme.com says that this meme accompanies “various infuriating or frustrating circumstances.”

Hey, maybe it’s totally coincidental and LeBron bet on the Packers or something, but he has a long and storied history of passive aggression on social media.