Markelle Fultz is Practicing Left-Handed Three-Pointers, But Continue to Trust the Process

Markelle Fultz’s shooting form turned into a hot topic early this season because who could ignore a No. 1 pick suddenly shooting free throws like this?

Fultz’s ugly mechanics were blamed on a bad shoulder and that injury has shut him down. He still needs to get his work in, though, which led to this brief moment of panic earlier today.

Markelle Fultz is going through some light drills on the other court right now… and he’s shooting left handed. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

This is from legit three-point range with Fultz’s left hand pic.twitter.com/lhCXTKqd7I — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

To be clear: if he had done this once, i wouldn’t have bothered sharing. Every shot outside the paint he has put up has been left handed. https://t.co/LkO2KOBGjr — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

Reasonable or not, these tweets and unimpressive video led even the most process-trusting Sixers fans to wonder if Fultz was transitioning to a lefty — not that there’s anything wrong with that. It’s just that’s an usual thing for a young superstar in training to do, even in 2017.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Those fears were allayed with some clarification.

Some clarity on today: at this stage of his PT program, Fultz is not yet shooting right handed jumpers, per team source. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

Fultz is cleared for other work (which we saw) like layups with his dominant hand, but there are no plans to switch his shooting hand — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2017

This, of course, is exactly what the Sixers would want you to think if they were secretly turning Fultz into a southpaw. Maybe they got to Neubeck to throw us all off the scent.