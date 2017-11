The Oklahoma Sooners beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a 62-52 shootout on Saturday. For Oklahoma senior transfer Jeff Badet, it was his first and only game against Oklahoma State, but he made a lasting impression, scoring a touchdown and injuring a cheerleader.

Here is the video of @ou_2xbadet taking out OSU cheerleader @KennedyWingo on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/876IlCX6yl — Anthony West (@antdwest) November 6, 2017

When OU football player @OU_2XBadet tackles you. Probably a great guy, Still hurt. πŸ˜‚β˜ΊοΈ pic.twitter.com/4G4KmrzUH7 — KennedyWingbermuehle (@KennedyWingo) November 6, 2017

I am so sorry 😭 hope you're okay! https://t.co/Zc5MGSbYsH — Jeff Badet (@OU_2XBadet) November 6, 2017

It was a bit of an up-and-down day for the young woman who started the day on ESPN and finished it on the IR.