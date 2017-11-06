Real Big Ballers Only Carry Cash

Lonzo Ball is 139th* out of 141 qualifying players in 3-point shooting percentage this season. Still, he has his own signature shoe that most people can’t afford. And some other merchandise adorned with a derivative logo. And you could buy it at a convention over the weekend if you had cash. Considering Big Baller hats are $60 online, you’d think somebody could have sprung for one of those little credit card readers that plugs into a phone.

Please take a moment to appreciate the cardboard sign that says "cash only" at Lonzo Ball's Big Baller Brand booth at #complexcon pic.twitter.com/Peir6EGHEq — woke thanksgivingr🦃 (@brandonwenerd) November 6, 2017

*J.R. Smith is tied with Ball. The only guy below them is Brooklyn’s Chris LeVert who has made 9 of 41 3’s this season.