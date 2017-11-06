Roundup: Siberian Tiger Attacks Zookeeper in Russia; the Saints Are Playing Defense; & Teach Kid Math Through Blackjack

Danielle Knudson, model … “Russia funded Facebook and Twitter investments through Kushner associate” … Magazine industry continues to take hits: Teen Vogue has closed down … “Las Vegas shooter had been losing money for two years and ‘was going in the wrong direction'” … this policeman in Africa has some thoughts on “gay” lions … “The Surprising Revolt at the Most Liberal College in the Country” … 26 people were killed and more injured after a gunman went to a Baptist church outside San Antonio and opened fire … this zookeeper in Russia is lucky to be alive after getting attacked by a Siberian Tiger … “Police say Texas man offered $25,000 to have ex-girlfriend killed” …
After reading about LeBron’s new workout with these “bubbles,” I went and ordered some. [Bleacher Report]
One way to get your kids to love math? Teach them blackjack. Just call it 21. [Medium]
The Clippers erased a 23-point deficit entering the 4th quarter at home … and then lost at the end to the Heat, 104-101. [LA Times]
I love Draymond Green, but this is stupid. Mark Cuban owns an NBA franchise. He doesn’t own the players. [ESPN]
College basketball is nearly upon us. And Auburn has suspended two starters indefinitely. [24/7 Sports]
Alec Baldwin Admits He Has “Bullied” and Treated Women “in a Very Sexist Way.” [Marie Claire]
Dick Vitale, the great college basketball announcer, continues to do good things away from the game. [Bradenton Herald]
Just a great story on Bill Belichick’s love for special teams. [SI.com]
Eric Bledsoe was fined $10,000 for his tweet about not wanting to be with the Suns. [AZ Central]
The New Orleans Saints have a defense, which is something they haven’t had in years. [Football Perspective]
If you were only paying attention to college football Saturday night, you missed a really sweet alley-oop to Kenneth Faried.
DeVante Parker helped me get a push with the Dolphins last night. They lost though.
