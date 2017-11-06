Skip Bayless Mocked Carson Wentz for Getting Strip-Sacked by Von Miller (While Wearing a Nick Foles Jersey)

Skip Bayless’ latest athlete debate is Dak Prescott (of “his” Dallas Cowboys) versus Carson Wentz, and he will go to any lengths to minimize Carson Wentz. Undisputed opened with nearly thirty minutes of debate embracement on who was more impressive, the Eagles or Cowboys.

At one point, this exchange happened:

Shannon Sharpe: “Von Miller we know what he represents, a Super Bowl MVP, because he’s relentless in the pass rush …”

Skip: “Used to be, wasn’t yesterday, I watched the whole game.”

Shannon: “Didn’t he get a strip sack?”

Skip: “Oh, did he strip sack Carson Wentz? Oh, thank you for bringing that up. I forgot about that.”

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Von Miller’s strip sack happened after Carson Wentz was taken out of the game and Nick Foles was inserted, with the game out of hand. Skip Bayless watched the whole game so I’m surprised he didn’t remember that.

[h/t: Philly Voice]