The Cleveland Cavaliers Would Miss the NBA Playoffs If They Started Today

The Cleveland Cavaliers are having a rough start to the season. The defending Eastern Conference champs are 4-6 and if the playoffs started today they wouldn’t be involved. They’re currently in 12th place in the East.

In fact, if the playoffs started today the Cavaliers would be preparing for an NBA Draft where they would likely own two of the top seven picks. The Cavs are closer to last place than 1st. They’re just a half-game ahead of the Brooklyn Nets.

Luckily, the playoffs don’t start today. Two weeks ago the Warriors were on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, but they’ve righted the ship and currently have one of the five best records in the league. So does that mean the Cavaliers can figure things out? Well, they do have LeBron James so probably.

They’re also only 4 games out of 1st. If they somehow put together two wins this week they’ll be back in the playoff picture. Ten of the teams in the Eastern Conference have between 4 and 6 wins. It’s unlikely the Cavaliers miss the playoffs, but it does look more likely every game that LeBron will miss his first NBA Finals since 2010.