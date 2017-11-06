VIDEO: Jameis Winston Delivered a Cringeworthy Pregame Speech Before the Bucs Fell to 2-6

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced long odds in New Orleans yesterday. Desperate times call for desperate measures and that desperate measure came in the form of a ridiculous pregame speech by Jameis Winston.
All his W-eating inspiration message did is fire up his team to fight the Saints. It did not translate to points on the scoreboard as Tampa Bay left with a 30-10 loss. At 2-6, Winston’s team is likely out of the playoff race.
If you’re thinking, ‘hey, I’m not an NFL player, maybe I just don’t understand Winston’s brilliance’, know Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate was equally unimpressed.
Definitely not one of Winston’s finest. He’s usually pretty good at finding the right words.
