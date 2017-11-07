Andrew Luck vs Jim Irsay Threatens to Blow Up the Indianapolis Colts

Oh look, the dumpster fire Indianapolis Colts continue to spiral downward! Nothing like pissing off your superstar franchise QB. Well done, Jim Irsay! Here are some details from Bob Kravitz:

During a commercial cut-in of Dan Patrick’s national radio show, guest Tony Dungy, who did not know he was on the air, told Patrick during a break that Irsay recently said he believes that what’s holding Luck back from returning to the field is more mental than it is physical. Patrick asked Dungy about the Luck situation, and Dungy responded, “I don’t know what’s going on there. Jim Irsay made a comment about six weeks ago, ‘It’s inside his head now.'” Patrick: “Wait, it’s inside Luck’s head?” Dungy: “Yeah, [Irsay] said that when I was out [in Indianapolis] for Peyton’s ceremony.”

Oh, fun! The story goes on to say that Irsay and the Colts didn’t prepare at all for Luck to miss the first month or more of the season (he won’t play now at all), and it sure sounds like Irsay is blaming his star QB for that.

He’s probably too nice for it, but we’re getting close to Andrew Luck demanding a trade. And nobody should blame him because of the gross incompetence of that organization.