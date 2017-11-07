Deion Sanders Was Well-Known For His Poor Tackling, But People Forget He Was Also Good at Football

Tony Romo made a joke about Deion Sanders’ famous aversion to tackling during a broadcast on Sunday. When Troy Aikman made a similar comment about Sanders tackling while broadcasting a Cowboys game in 2009, Sanders apparently said, “These shoulders were made for suits, not Brandon Jacobs,” but that was then and this isn’t Sanders’ former teammate so Primetime took this comment very personally. He then responded with some serious burns about how Tony Romo threw many interceptions and won very few playoff games.

I tweeted the link adding that Deion Sanders was famous for bad tackling. My notifications have been a mess ever since. I have no idea how people with a ton of followers use Twitter.

The best part of the whole experience was definitely hearing from the Deion Sanders fans who wanted me to know that actually, Deion Sanders was very good at football. Deion was one of my favorite players growing up, so I knew that, but it was nice to be reminded that the guy in the Hall of Fame was known for more than being a poor tackler. Even if his tackling was so infamous that he addressed it in his Hall of Fame speech.

Obviously, Deion Sanders is not famous for bad tackling, but it is one of the things he was well-known for during his playing days. And if you forgot, here are some replies containing examples of his successes which I’m sure Deion will appreciate.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Then there was the guy who wanted to share Deion’s entire resume.

And the guy who shouted “RINGZ!”

Deion will really appreciate hearing that he was the one who finally brought the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys some Super Bowl glory.

Finally, the most reaonable response came from this guy who both appreciates Deion’s sense of humor and likes Tony Romo.

Amazingly, a week before this whole ordeal, Deion joked about Marcus Peters’ tackling on Twitter. If only people were around to take cell phone video of run plays to Sanders’ side back in the 90’s.