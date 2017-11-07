Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 10: Josh Gordon is Back

The news came out late last week, and today, Josh Gordon (owned in 40% of CBS leagues) officially returned the Cleveland Browns’ facility as the team returned from its bye week. Now we see how quickly he gets back into game action, and whether he has it on the field. It’s been a long time away, and hopefully he has turned it around.

To refresh, Gordon once led the league in receiving yards, with over 1,600 yards, four seasons ago with a combination of Jason Campbell, Brandon Weeden, and Brian Hoyer playing QB. So while there is plenty of uncertainty and maybe he doesn’t contribute a thing this year, you have to project who could make a difference for you. Gordon has that potential, and even if its a small chance, it’s a chance worth taking if you are in good position for the playoffs and can wait a few weeks.

This is an off week for any running back help, but a sneaky good one for every where else. Let’s get to it.

QUARTERBACKS

All Leagues: Ryan Fitzpatrick (3%), even without Mike Evans this week, is a good matchup start at home against his former team, and I look for him to be a Top 12 start. You never know with Jameis Winston’s injury in what has been a lost year, and it’s possible Fitzy could be a solid QB2 who can start based on matchup down the stretch.

You can also look at the other QB in this “Trading Places” matchup, Josh McCown (57%) because the Bucs’ defense is struggling. Both are sneaky good starts this week.

Meanwhile, don’t buy that talk out of San Francisco that they might not play Jimmy Garoppolo (29%) this year. There’s a possibility it could still happen this week. I think Jimmy G can provide some help with the very shallow QB pool down the stretch.

RUNNING BACKS

Dion Lewis (60%) was looking like the back of choice in New England before the bye week. It’s the Patriots so who knows but he’s a flex play this week.

Danny Woodhead (39%), who is practicing and can start playing in one week.

Devontae Booker (21%) has carved out a bigger role. He’s a speculative add if you have a non-productive spot to see if that continues.

Damien Williams (50%) got almost identical touches and this is a true platoon.

Theo Riddick (57%) should give you a decent floor as a low-end flex option in case of emergency in PPR leagues, playing Cleveland.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Marqise Lee (43%) has averaged 9 targets per game in the last 3 games, and is over 70 yards each game. He also finally scored his first TD of the year. Expect a few more, as he’s a solid WR3 option going forward.

Marquise Goodwin (15%) is boom/bust guy, but he gets open deep several times a game, Garcon is now gone, and he could be getting a QB upgrade soon. He should be rostered.

Corey Coleman (13%), who is also practicing again and should be back soon. He had five catches and a touchdown against Pittsburgh in the opener.

Aldrick Robinson (0%), only had 2 catches last week, but was targeted 8 times in first game after Pierre Garcon put on IR. Jimmy G could be playing soon.

Adam Humphries (6%) will see an uptick in targets with Mike Evans suspended. He’s your “in case of emergency” spot start this week.

Robert Woods (25%) scored two more touchdowns on Sunday and continues to connect with Jared Goff.

TIGHT ENDS

(55%) is somehow on your free agent list. He’ll be back soon. On a similar note, Charles Clay (28%) could return this week against Saints.

Need a desperation matchup play for this week? Here are a couple of options.

Garrett Celek (1%) with George Kittle out. The Giants have allowed 9 touchdowns to tight ends. Eric Ebron (31%) versus Cleveland, who are giving up over 7 catches a game and 70 yards to the tight end position.

OVERALL

