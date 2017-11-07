PM Roundup: Kate Beckinsale, Irsay On Luck's Injury, Clippers Now Blake Griffin's Team

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is watching Roy Halladay’s postseason no-hitter replay all afternoon. RIP Roy.

Beckinsale one of Weinstein’s accusers: Kate Beckinsale is one of the many women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. The fact that she was 17 at the time makes it even worse.

Luck injury in his mind?: Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly told Tony Dungy that Andrew Luck’s injury is “inside his head.” That either means Irsay thinks the injury is basically all in Luck’s mind, or that it has gotten to him and he may never be able to shake it. Either way it’s bad news for the Indianapolis Colts.

Blake’s Clippers: The Los Angeles Clippers have gone all-in on Blake Griffin. He is the centerpiece of the team with Chris Paul gone and the early results have been mixed.

Police: "What were you trying to steal?" LiAngelo Ball: *Looks away*

*One tear rolls down cheek* *Whispers* "Attention" — What the Sports (@realwtsports) November 7, 2017

