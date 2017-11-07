Roundup: Kyrie Irving Dribbling Mesmerizes Atlanta; More Kevin Spacey Allegations; & Meek Mill is Going to Prison

Mary Vitinaros, model … it’s an AP story that Puff Daddy is changing his name to “Brother Love?” … “The Oldest Treasures From 12 Great Libraries” … sickening story about how Kevin Spacey groped the son of actor Richard Dreyfuss … “Apple Plans to Share Some Data That the iPhone X Collects About Your Face” … a Philadelphia man who gave haircuts to the homeless was gifted his own barbershop from a stranger … “Billionaire Robert Mercer did Trump a huge favor. Will he get a payback?” … Fox News is banking on Laura Ingraham, and she’s delivering … “London’s Oxford Street could be traffic-free by December 2018” … Robert Pattinson is all grown up now …

The Detroit Lions finally won in Green Bay, and if you bet the under, sorry. The Packers scored on the final play. [Free Press]

Kyle Martino, the NBC soccer announcer, is leaving his gig to run for President of US Soccer. [NYT]

“Michael Emenalo quits Chelsea in major blow to Roman Abramovich.” [Telegraph]

Rapper Meek Mill violated probation, and is going to prison for 2-4 years. [Billboard]

If you’re looking for an engrossing, unreliable read today … “How the CIA ‘found’ Hitler alive in Colombia in 1954.” [Daily Mail]

When Auburn signed its new deal with Under Armour two years ago, the company was great. But with the company struggling, all the stock Auburn got has lost 75 percent of its value. [AL.com]

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

How does this happen? Does anyone get in trouble for this? Twenty-six people died, and to think a clerical error could have maybe prevented it. “Air Force says it failed to enter Texas gunman’s court martial into database.” [The Hill]

Projecting NBA prospects in the draft is a challenge. [Cleaning the Glass]

Kyrie Irving went HAM on the Hawks, and the Celtics are 9-2.

Remember when sports media people said JT Barrett was in the Heisman discussion? That listed one play into the Iowa game.