LiAngelo Ball Among Three UCLA Players Arrested for Shoplifting in China

LiAngelo Ball, the middle son of the LaVar Ball Circus, is a freshman with UCLA this year. The Bruins are over in China to play a game against Georgia Tech, and it appears that Ball and some teammates have gotten in to trouble.

BREAKING: UCLA frosh LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley & Jalen Hill arrested for shoplifting in China, sources told ESPN. Bruins play Ga Tech Friday https://t.co/k64IDyO81E — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) November 7, 2017

This earlier story from Bruin Report reported an incident involving the UCLA players on the team hotel, and Chinese authorities, but did not name names or detail the circumstances.

In an article from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Chinese police were called to the UCLA and Georgia Tech team hotel and reportedly inspected the cargo compartment of the UCLA team bus. The Journal-Constitution said that three Georgia Tech players were questioned and cleared by Chinese police.

And now it appears that the authorities may have been investigating shoplifting when conducting that search.

There is now a non-zero chance that LaVar Ball will start an international incident. Taking some items from a shop in China is not very Big Baller.