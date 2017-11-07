Lindsey Vonn Is Single After Splitting From Kenan Smith

Lindsey Vonn is single after she and former Rams assistant coach Kenan Smith announced their breakup. The pair dated for about a year but a friend of Vonn said travel and busy schedules took a toll on the relationship.

The couple was open about their relationship on social media and actually went public with their relationship in a Thanksgiving post on Instagram:

Tomorrow is thanksgiving so before my family gets here I want to take the time and give thanks. Even though I'm injured, again🙄, I have so much to be thankful for; incredible friends, an amazing boyfriend, my family and a lot of loyal supporters. With my Uncle's passing it reminds me even more to appreciate what we have in life because you never know what the future holds. I hope everyone has a wonderful turkey day! With love❤️, lindsey A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Nov 23, 2016 at 11:30am PST

Less than a month ago, Smith gave Vonn a birthday shoutout on Instagram:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABYGIRL!! 🎁🎉🎊 We came into each other's lives a year ago, and ever since, it has been nothing short of amazing. I hope today brings you all of the happiness in the world because you deserve it. Love you!! 💙 A post shared by Kenan Smith (@keno_s_) on Oct 18, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Sadly it looks like the love wasn’t to last. The Olympic skier is back training hard (as she always seems to be) and is in training for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

If you ever need to know how Vonn’s training is going, check out her Instagram page, a sampling of which is below and on the next few pages.

Gym squad @vonndogs A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Nov 6, 2017 at 8:54am PST

New exercise! @theraband resisted lateral shuffle. Great core/agility exercise, work on keeping the upper body stable and exploding off of your outside leg. Enjoy 🙂 A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:15am PST