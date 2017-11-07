Lindsey Vonn Is Single After Splitting From Kenan Smith

USA Today Sports

Olympics

Lindsey Vonn is single after she and former Rams assistant coach Kenan Smith announced their breakup. The pair dated for about a year but a friend of Vonn said travel and busy schedules took a toll on the relationship.

The couple was open about their relationship on social media and actually went public with their relationship in a Thanksgiving post on Instagram:

Less than a month ago, Smith gave Vonn a birthday shoutout on Instagram:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABYGIRL!! 🎁🎉🎊 We came into each other’s lives a year ago, and ever since, it has been nothing short of amazing. I hope today brings you all of the happiness in the world because you deserve it. Love you!! 💙

A post shared by Kenan Smith (@keno_s_) on

Sadly it looks like the love wasn’t to last. The Olympic skier is back training hard (as she always seems to be) and is in training for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

If you ever need to know how Vonn’s training is going, check out her Instagram page, a sampling of which is below and on the next few pages.

Gym squad @vonndogs

A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on

Serious…on @siriusxm 😜@jeffkkim @louisvuitton @laurapolko @karanmitchellmua

A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on

