Miko Grimes' Claim That Raiders O-Line Let Derek Carr Get Injured on Purpose is Absolutely Insane

Miko Grimes usually avoids the spotlight and stays out of headlines so it’s quite appalling to see her involved in a major controversy this morning.

During a visit with The Breakfast Club, Grimes asserted that the Oakland Raiders offensive line allowed quarterback Derek Carr to get hit and eventually injured due to a locker room disagreement over protests during the national anthem.

Grimes said the altercation took place before Oakland’s game against Washington in Week 3.

“Derek Carr is a bible-thumper to the fullest. And so he was basically trying to force the players to read the bible before the game, and do all this stuff and they were like, ‘No, that’s you.’ And so he was so upset about it, when the whole offensive line said they were going to kneel, he was like, ‘No, you’re not kneeling. This is America, you’re going to stand for the flag.’ And they got in a fight in the locker room, so when they came out to play, they basically had a plan.”

The offensive line, the only all-black unit in the NFL, allowed four sacks in an ugly 27-10 loss. A week later, Carr was injured during another offensively-challenged loss to Denver.

Now, if you believe Grimes, you believe several professional football players intentionally threw multiple football games. You believe they put the health of a franchise quarterback at risk due to a political disagreement. You believe the masterplan was to be bad until Carr got injured and that it took almost two full games for it to happen.

You also believe the Raiders line was so committed to the sabotage that they engaged in a massive, hustle-based coverup. Take a look at the sack that sidelined Carr.

That is a robust effort. Multiple members of the unit are doubling back to find someone to block. If this is a false flag operation, it’s damn convincing.

Donald Penn, one of the players involved, responded to Grimes’ story with multiple dismissive emoticons.

It’s crazy how people will make up lies and tell a story so false and untrue 2 get them some attention I️ hope it was worth it all lies😭😂😭😂😭 — Donald Penn (@DPENN70) November 7, 2017

Look, there may have been some friction in that locker room, as there was — and still is — around the league. There may have been a difference of opinion. But to believe Grimes’ narrative is to take a massive logical leap and believe the worst of character for at least five Raiders.

Tread carefully before taking it in hook, line, and sinker. There’s something very fishy with this tale.