NFL Hot Seat Rankings: Week 9 Was Moving Week for Ben McAdoo and Dirk Koetter

With every team having reached their halfway point, here is a look at coaching situations that may be a-changing by next season. I’d put current cutline at 5, Those at the very top are in danger of getting fired before the season ends.

Ben McAdoo (1-7): McAdoo is a stark example of how quickly things can change in the NFL. He went from a playoff appearance in year one to a complete implosion a year later. The Giants are a disaster, and will be finishing the year in the Top 5 for next year’s draft. Defensive players have been in near-open revolt. He’s losing the locker room, and the GM is likely to be replaced as well. Hue Jackson (0-8): He’s 1-23 as the head coach in Cleveland and somehow last week’s bye week was a more embarrassing L for the organization than any of the previous 23. Yes, the front office is a mess, but if your solution now is to push for a trade for AJ McCarron, maybe it’s time to move on. Dirk Koetter (2-6): Koetter was the continuation hire, the offensive coordinator promoted as Lovie Smith was shown the door. He’s not young, and this team is not getting better. 2017 has been a disaster and I’m not sure what Koetter has done to suggest he should be a NFL coach. Marvin Lewis (3-5): Marvin Lewis is probably safe because (shrug) Mike Brown. In the normal NFL universe, you don’t get to coach one team for 15 years with zero playoff wins. It is looking more and more like 2017 will end a lot like 2016, under .500. Chuck Pagano (3-5): Yes, the Colts have three wins without Andrew Luck. Those have come against the three other teams that could be considered among the worst in the league, all in close fashion: the Browns, the 49ers, and any team quarterbacked by Tom Savage. John Fox (3-5): The Bears have looked competent at times (we’ll ignore that game in Tampa) and have pulled out some wins that they had no business of getting based on the offense. But this is what Fox does. I’m not sure a 5-11 or 6-10 season is going to inspire the fanbase in Chicago. Vance Joseph (3-5): Yes, it’s year one. But I’m not sure the Denver Broncos organization, in the current state of where the team is with a defense, is going to tolerate an implosion. I’m not saying that he’s in danger right now. I am saying that a woeful conclusion to the season wouldn’t rule out a change after just one year. Mike McCarthy (4-4): So here’s the deal with McCarthy. Of course he’s not in trouble yet. But if this thing sans Aaron Rodgers goes way south, I don’t think it’s out of the question that he should be facing some music. Look, if your entire argument for being a coach is that your team looks like the Cleveland Browns when you don’t have one of the best quarterbacks of all-time, but you can make the playoffs with him, I mean, who can’t do that? If Green Bay looks incompetent (and I think there’s a decent chance that they are an underdog in every game, including at Cleveland), questions will be asked.