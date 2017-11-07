Predicting the College Football Playoff Rankings: Any Respect for Wisconsin Yet?

New College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed tonight and the top four teams figure to stay the same. The real intrigue will be in the 5-10 spots. Here’s how we think the committee will see things, and what the proper rankings should be.
Kyle Koster
The committee’s rankings will be:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- TCU
- Miami
- Wisconsin
- Washington
- Auburn
The committee’s rankings should be:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Clemson
- Wisconsin
- Miami
- TCU
- Auburn
- Washington
Ryan Phillips
The committee’s rankings will be:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- TCU
- Wisconsin
- Miami
- Washington
- Auburn
The committee’s rankings should be:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Clemson
- TCU
- Miami
- Wisconsin
- Auburn
- Washington
Jason McIntyre
The committee’s rankings will be:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Clemson
- Miami
- TCU
- Wisconsin
- Washington
- Auburn
The committee’s rankings should be:
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Clemson
- Miami
- Wisconsin
- TCU
- Auburn
- Washington
Jason Lisk
The committee’s rankings will be:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Miami
- Wisconsin
- TCU
- Washington
- Auburn
The committee’s rankings should be:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Wisconsin
- Clemson
- TCU
- Miami
- Washington
- Auburn
