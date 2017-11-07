Predicting the College Football Playoff Rankings: Any Respect for Wisconsin Yet?

By: The Big Lead Staff | 41 minutes ago

New College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed tonight and the top four teams figure to stay the same. The real intrigue will be in the 5-10 spots. Here’s how we think the committee will see things, and what the proper rankings should be.

Kyle Koster

The committee’s rankings will be:

Georgia Alabama Notre Dame Clemson Oklahoma TCU Miami Wisconsin Washington Auburn

The committee’s rankings should be:

Georgia Alabama Notre Dame Oklahoma Clemson Wisconsin Miami TCU Auburn Washington

Ryan Phillips

The committee’s rankings will be:

Georgia Alabama Notre Dame Clemson Oklahoma TCU Wisconsin Miami Washington Auburn

The committee’s rankings should be:

Georgia Alabama Notre Dame Oklahoma Clemson TCU Miami Wisconsin Auburn Washington

Jason McIntyre

The committee’s rankings will be:

Georgia Alabama Notre Dame Oklahoma Clemson Miami TCU Wisconsin Washington Auburn

The committee’s rankings should be:

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Alabama Georgia Notre Dame Oklahoma Clemson Miami Wisconsin TCU Auburn Washington

Jason Lisk

The committee’s rankings will be:

Georgia Alabama Notre Dame Clemson Oklahoma Miami Wisconsin TCU Washington Auburn

The committee’s rankings should be: