Predicting the College Football Playoff Rankings: Any Respect for Wisconsin Yet?

New College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed tonight and the top four teams figure to stay the same. The real intrigue will be in the 5-10 spots. Here’s how we think the committee will see things, and what the proper rankings should be.

Kyle Koster

The committee’s rankings will be:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Clemson
  5. Oklahoma
  6. TCU
  7. Miami
  8. Wisconsin
  9. Washington
  10. Auburn

The committee’s rankings should be:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Clemson
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Miami
  8. TCU
  9. Auburn
  10. Washington

Ryan Phillips

The committee’s rankings will be:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Clemson
  5. Oklahoma
  6. TCU
  7. Wisconsin
  8. Miami
  9. Washington
  10. Auburn

The committee’s rankings should be:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Clemson
  6. TCU
  7. Miami
  8. Wisconsin
  9. Auburn
  10. Washington

Jason McIntyre

The committee’s rankings will be:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Clemson
  6. Miami
  7. TCU
  8. Wisconsin
  9. Washington
  10. Auburn

The committee’s rankings should be:

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Clemson
  6. Miami
  7. Wisconsin
  8. TCU
  9. Auburn
  10. Washington

Jason Lisk

The committee’s rankings will be:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Clemson
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Miami
  7. Wisconsin
  8. TCU
  9. Washington
  10. Auburn

The committee’s rankings should be:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Wisconsin
  6. Clemson
  7. TCU
  8. Miami
  9. Washington
  10. Auburn

