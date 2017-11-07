Roy Halladay Dies in Small Plane Crash in Florida

A plane belonging to Roy Halladay has crashed in the Gulf of Mexico by Pasco County in Florida, according to multiple reports. CBS affiliate WTSP in Tampa reports that one person was killed in the crash, and that “it was not immediately known if Halladay was flying the plane.”

[UPDATE: The Pasco sheriff department confirmed that Roy Halladay died in the plane crash: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of this amazing and generous individual. Our hearts go out to Roy and his family.Roy Doc Halladay was at our Fishing for Families tournament last Friday. We are blessed to have known this incredible friend.”]

The local sheriff’s department tweeted (via Crossing Broad):

The individuals from the crash have not been confirmed and is still under investigation. The Florida Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Coast Guard, Pasco Fire Department and Pasco Sheriff’s Office are all responding to the scene. We cannot confirm the flight plan or if there was one as of this time. The recovery team is doing a search of the plane and around it. We have not confirmed survivors at this point. One body was located. We will be holding a second press conference around 4:30 p.m. to provide updates on the plane crash.

As WTSP notes, Halladay has tweeted several times about the aircraft of late:

I’m really not big on posting pic’s of my stuff and I’ll never be on Cribs… but this A5 is so outrageous I’d feel guilty not sharing pics! pic.twitter.com/UUmZMfgsff — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 17, 2017

I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better then my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft pic.twitter.com/wkk6TtjAY4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017