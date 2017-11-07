What if LeBron Was Sending a Message on Instagram That He's Mad They Didn't Get Eric Bledsoe

The popular, obvious guess at why LeBron went here Monday night on Instagram: He just watched former teammate Kyrie Irving torch the Hawks – the same Hawks that beat the Cavs Sunday – in a road win.

What about this? What if LeBron got wind of the Eric Bledsoe trade to Milwaukee – they are repped by the same agency – and wasn’t happy that his terrible defense team (30th in the NBA) that can’t shoot 3-pointers (24th in the NBA) and doesn’t have a point guard (Isaiah Thomas still hurt), missed an opportunity to get immeasurably better?

"LeBron was sending a message to management with his IG post." — @JasonrMcintyre pic.twitter.com/qJXZ9ekE4q — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) November 7, 2017

My guess is that the Cavs respond in a big way tonight with a hide-the-women-and-children performance against the Bucks at home. LeBron’s not happy, and if his troops don’t get the message now, it could be a long start to winter for the Cavs.